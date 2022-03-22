All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia transports dead soldiers to Belarus in an attempted cover-up

Reports indicate that Russia is attempting a cover-up of the true number of deaths in Ukraine by transporting dead soldiers.

Published Tue, Mar 22 2022 1:32 AM CDT
Reports indicate that Russia is transporting dead and wounded soldiers to Belarus in an attempt to cover up the true number of deals in Ukraine.

RadioFreeEurope has reported that eyewitnesses have seen the morgue in Mazyr, Belarus is currently overflowing with corpses, and that hospitals in the surrounding area are being bombarded with wounded Russian soldiers. Additionally, an eyewitness alleged that "black sacks" are also being loaded from Russian military ambulances onto Russian railway cars.

"Passengers at the Mazyr train station were shocked by the number of corpses being loaded on the train. After people started shooting video, the military caught them and ordered them to remove it," the eyewitness told the media outlet. BusinessInsider reports that Russia is conducting this corpse and wounded soldier transportation secretly, which coincides with Moscow's attempt at concealing the true death toll number. The last time Russia stated how many soldiers it had lost was on March 2, when it stated it had lost 500 troops.

Russian military ambulance seen around the town Naroulya in Belarus's Homel region.

An employee at a hospital located in the city of Homel spoke to RFE/RL Insider and said that as of March 13, 2,500 corpses had been shipped from the Homel, Belarus, back to Russia via train or plane. The New York Times has also reported that US intelligence estimates that around 7,000 Russian troops have been lost.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

