Ubisoft brings game engines to the cloud with virtual machines

Ubisoft's new Scalar technology wants to bring video game engines into the cloud with powerful new virtual machine technology.

Published Sat, Mar 19 2022 4:22 PM CDT
Ubisoft is streamlining its game development tools for work-from-home environments.

Today Ubisoft announced Scalar, a new cloud-based technology that will help its dev teams adapt to the new norms of remote work. Scalar makes lots of promises about massive game worlds filled with tons of players and AI, but Scalar's most useful function is its virtual machine access and emphasis on seamless hotfixes for live games.

Scalar essentially aims to bring Ubisoft's video games engines to the cloud where developers have worldwide access to the tools they need to make games. The idea is similar to how SEGA plans to use Azure to connect developers to virtual machine networks that will not only host and power the games themselves, but also the tools required to make the games.

"We are setting game-makers free of the restrictions of single-machine computing, transforming these engine systems into distributed services and allowing them to harness vast amounts of processing power in the cloud," Ubisoft's latest Scalar video says.

While the footage does seem to make embellishments, Scalar could be a vital tool for Ubisoft's digital-based future as it adapts to the new landscape of game development, which has pivoted more towards remote access.

"This enables the construction of gigantic game worlds at a scale far greater than anything that has come before. This technology is built to power the game worlds of tomorrow, to bring them to life it supports massive numbers of game assets, simulations, AI and player entities."

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

