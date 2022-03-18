All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russia warns US it has the might to put its enemies in their place

A former Russian president and current deputy secretary for the Russian Security Council has dropped grim warnings towards the US.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 18 2022 3:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

On Thursday, some stark warnings came out of Russia as Moscow claimed that it had enough power to put its enemies in their place.

Russia warns US it has the might to put its enemies in their place 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The heated comments came from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, and now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, who said that the United States is attempting to force Russia to its knees while simultaneously creating a "disgusting" Russophobic in an attempt to dismantle the Moscow.

Since Russia's invasion into Ukraine beginning on February 24, many western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia in an effort to economically cripple it and remove it as much as it possibly can from the global economy. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said. Since the sanctions have been in place, Russian officials have been throwing insults towards the US, with Russia's Space Agency head Dmitry Rogozin even threatening to crash the ISS into the United States.

Read more: Russian official threatens to crash the 500-tonne ISS into Earth

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$13.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2022 at 2:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.