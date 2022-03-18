All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russia's social media shutdown has cost it nearly $1 billion in 2022

Russia decided to shut down social media across the country in an effort to control and curate as much information as it can.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 18 2022 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russia is attempting to control and curate any and all information coming into Russia, specifically to create a narrative about its invasion into Ukraine.

Russia's social media shutdown has cost it nearly $1 billion in 2022 02 | TweakTown.com

It was only recently that Russia's communications agency Roskomnadzor claimed that Instagram moderators allowed content that encourages violence towards Russian soldiers depending on where they originated from, which eventuated in Instagram being banned throughout Russia. The Instagram ban came after the Facebook ban, where Russia cited "discrimination against Russian media".

Now Fortune reports that the social media shutdown have cost the Russian economy $861 million in 2022, or just 77 days. The findings come from independent research firm Top10VPN.com which found Russia was the number one country for online censorship impacting its economy, with the second country being Kazakhstan with $430 million. Notably, before the Ukraine War war, Russia's censorship was less than $1 million, but now the need for online censorship has increased with Putin's invasion into Ukraine.

Read more: Russian reporter stages live protest, sends shockwaves through Russia

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$13.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2022 at 2:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:fortune.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.