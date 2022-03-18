All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Cosmic ray tech to be used to scan Great Pyramid for secret chamber

A team of researchers have proposed scanning the Great Pyramid of Giza for a hidden chamber with updated cosmic ray technology.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 18 2022 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of archaeologists and physicists have been received approval from the Egyptian government to scan the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Cosmic ray tech to be used to scan Great Pyramid for secret chamber 01 | TweakTown.com

The team has proposed using cosmic-ray technology involving telescopes that focus on muons, which are elementary particles produced when cosmic rays interact with Earth's atmosphere. In an interview with Live Science, Fermi National Laboratory scientist Alan Bross explained that muon observations had been used to scan the pyramids in the past, with the first scanning taking place in the late 1960s and the second being between 2015 and 2017.

The team of researchers has much more sensitive telescopes than the ones that were used between 2015 and 2017, with the scientists estimating "upwards of 100 times the sensitivity". The telescopes will be placed at each of the four corners of the pyramid and scan it from "nearly all angles," which the team anticipates will produce a "true tomographic image of such a large structure."

Notably, Bross states during the interview that the telescopes are so sensitive that they may be able to detect objects within the walls of period, which may reveal hidden chambers containing artifacts. Additionally, Bross says that the telescopes will be able to detect the type of material of the artifact.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$13.89
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2022 at 2:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.