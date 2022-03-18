All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA chief responds to recent threats from Russia space agency head

The chief of NASA, Bill Nelson, responded to the flurry of strange comments from the head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 18 2022 12:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The head of NASA has commented on the now strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia amid subtle threats from Russia's space agency head.

NASA chief responds to recent threats from Russia space agency head 11 | TweakTown.com

Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, has published a flurry of subtle threats on his Twitter account that threaten the safety of NASA astronauts working on the International Space Station (ISS). Rogozin has recently suggested that Russia could allow the ISS to crash into the United States and demonstrated abandoning NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on the station, who recently broke the record for the longest single stay in space for a NASA astronaut.

These nefarious suggestions from Rogozin came after the U.S. imposed heavy sanctions on Russia following the nation's invasion into Ukraine. The comments from Russia's space agency chief have caused tensions to heighten between the two countries and have now sparked comments from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson who pledged to be committed to all astronauts aboard the ISS. Adding that the U.S. space agency "remains committed" to all seven astronauts and cosmonauts and is "continuing to work with all our international partners to continue safe operation of the ISS."

Nelson acknowledged that the relationship between Roscosmos and NASA has begun deteriorating, saying the "strain in the relationship between the Russian and U.S. governments as a result of their attack on the people of Ukraine."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$18.95$25.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2022 at 12:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nbcnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.