Russian oligarch targets police after squatters occupy London mansion

Squatters have occupied a London mansion owned by a Russian oligarch who accused British police of colluding with protesters.

Published Wed, Mar 16 2022 3:02 AM CDT
A Russian oligarch has begun targeting British police officers after protesters broke into his London mansion.

The Russian oligarch is by Oleg Deripaska, and his mansion is located in a luxury residential area in central London. According to reports, activists broke into the mansion located in Belgrave Square on Monday around 1 AM. The four individuals who climbed onto the mansion's balcony came down around 8 PM Monday night and were arrested by authorities.

Larisa Belyaeva, a spokeswoman for Deripaska, said that the Deripaska family was "appalled at the negligence of Britain's justice system shown by Boris Johnson's cabinet in introducing the sanctions and colluding with the sort of people who raid private property." These comments come after the United Kingdom laid heavy sanctions on Oleg Deripaska following Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

BusinessInsider has reported that when it visited the property, it saw activists on the balcony holding a sign that read "This property has been liberated", while also chanting "free Ukraine".

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

