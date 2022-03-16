All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia now faces critical digital crisis with only limited time left

The Russian government is now facing a critical digital crisis after Western cloud storage providers have pulled out of Russia.

Published Wed, Mar 16 2022 1:33 AM CDT
The Russian government is now facing a digital storage crisis as Western cloud services have pulled their services from the country.

Western cloud storage providers have pulled out of Russia following heavy Western sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy. According to reports, the Russian government is looking at several different ways to solve the problem of finding hosts for Russia's data, and some of those solutions include leasing all available data storage across Russia or seizing all data storage from Russian businesses that have left the country.

A Russian media outlet, Kommersant, reported that the following parties; Sberbank, MTS, Oxygen, Rostelecom, Atom-Data, Croc, and Yandex, believe they have just two months to find a solution to the data crisis before running out of currently available storage space. At the moment, Russian data firms are looking towards domestic data storage services to host data, with just one Russian mobile carrier MegaFon having to increase its storage capacity by five times its current levels.

NEWS SOURCE:bleepingcomputer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

