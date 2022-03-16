Russia now faces critical digital crisis with only limited time left

The Russian government is now facing a critical digital crisis after Western cloud storage providers have pulled out of Russia.

Western cloud storage providers have pulled out of Russia following heavy Western sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy. According to reports, the Russian government is looking at several different ways to solve the problem of finding hosts for Russia's data, and some of those solutions include leasing all available data storage across Russia or seizing all data storage from Russian businesses that have left the country.

A Russian media outlet, Kommersant, reported that the following parties; Sberbank, MTS, Oxygen, Rostelecom, Atom-Data, Croc, and Yandex, believe they have just two months to find a solution to the data crisis before running out of currently available storage space. At the moment, Russian data firms are looking towards domestic data storage services to host data, with just one Russian mobile carrier MegaFon having to increase its storage capacity by five times its current levels.

