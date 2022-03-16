All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ukrainian officials catch 'hacker' who helped Russia invade Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has announced it has caught and detained a 'hacker' who was feeding Russian forces information.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 16 2022 3:33 AM CDT
The announcement by Ukraine authorities was made via Telegram where the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced it had detained a "hacker".

According to the Telegram announcement the hacker provided "the occupiers with mobile communications in Ukraine" by sending SMS messages to Ukrainian officials and civil servant officers offering them surrender terms. Additionally, the SSU alleges that this hacker also relayed military commands and instructions to Russian invaders.

The Ukrainian security agency said that in a 24 hour period the hacker made up to 1,000 calls and that some of these calls were with top Russian leadership. Ukrainian officials have captured the hacker and released blurred images of the individuals face while also not revealing any name or identifying information. The equipment used by the hacker has been seized by Ukrainian authorities and will be used as evidence, with the SSU stating that he would be "held accountable for all the severity of the law."

NEWS SOURCE:thehill.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

