EA cancels its EA Play Live summer show: 'Things aren't lining up'

Electronic Arts has cancelled its annual E3-timed summer event because its projects 'just aren't lining up to show everything'

EA has officially cancelled its annual EA Play Live summer showcase because its projects simply aren't ready to show just yet.

EA Play Live will not premiere in 2022 after all. The publisher issued a statement that strongly hinted that COVID-19 and work-from-home measures have impacted game development, and certain games won't be ready to show off.

"This year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!" EA told IGN.

So which game's aren't ready? Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is expected to be revealed on May 4 or during the Star Wars Celebration. Other games like Dragon Age 4 may not be ready just yet despite BioWare confirming the game is currently in its middle stages of production. Other projects include the Dead Space remake, which is likewise not ready and is set to launch in 2023.

Then there's FIFA. EA says it may ditch the FIFA name and make its own branded sports football game--this is likely a big reason for the show's cancellation. Until EA negotiates a deal or creates its own new line of sports games we won't hear anything about the next FIFA (or whatever it may be called).