EA cancels its EA Play Live summer show: 'Things aren't lining up'

Electronic Arts has cancelled its annual E3-timed summer event because its projects 'just aren't lining up to show everything'

Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 4:15 PM CDT
EA has officially cancelled its annual EA Play Live summer showcase because its projects simply aren't ready to show just yet.

EA Play Live will not premiere in 2022 after all. The publisher issued a statement that strongly hinted that COVID-19 and work-from-home measures have impacted game development, and certain games won't be ready to show off.

"This year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!" EA told IGN.

So which game's aren't ready? Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is expected to be revealed on May 4 or during the Star Wars Celebration. Other games like Dragon Age 4 may not be ready just yet despite BioWare confirming the game is currently in its middle stages of production. Other projects include the Dead Space remake, which is likewise not ready and is set to launch in 2023.

Then there's FIFA. EA says it may ditch the FIFA name and make its own branded sports football game--this is likely a big reason for the show's cancellation. Until EA negotiates a deal or creates its own new line of sports games we won't hear anything about the next FIFA (or whatever it may be called).

NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

