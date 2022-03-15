All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tencent acquires majority stake in RiME developer Tequila Works

Tencent has acquired a majority stake in Madrid-based indie developer Tequila Works and will help fund development of new IPs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 3:37 PM CDT
Tencent has acquired a majority stake in Tequila Works, the indie studio known for video games like RiME.

Chinese juggernaut Tencent has just increased its hold on the games industry with yet another indie developer. This time Tencent has bought the majority shares of Tequila Works, the Madrid-based studio behind RiME and Deadlight.

Tencent's acquisition will inject new funding into Tequila Works, arming them with new resources to expand and develop projects in all-original IPs. Tencent will remain hands-off and allow the studio to continue on as it always has.

"[Tencent is] a partner that can appreciate the value of top creative talent with originality as their banner. One that respects our independence and creative freedom. This partnership will allow us to focus on taking the original IPs we are known for to greater heights and create the best experiences we can dream of," Tequila Works CEO Raul Rubio said.

"We are delighted to ally with a partner that allows us to make Tequila Works a stronger studio with access to all the resources required to produce titles of the highest quality, all made with the care and passion our beloved fans know us for as well as the opportunity of bringing these projects to a wider audience,"Tequila Works Chairwoman Luz Sancho said.

Check below for a list of all the studios that Tencent currently has a majority stake in:

NEWS SOURCE:tequilaworks.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

