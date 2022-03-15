All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Australia and Netherlands will go after Russia for shooting down MH17

US drops new warnings for China while Russia requests support

The United States warned China against assisting Russia in any way with its invasion into Ukraine, according to reports.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 2:52 AM CDT
Russia is continuing its advance into Ukraine while simultaneously requesting economic and military aid from China.

According to a report from Reuters, the United States has claimed that Russia is requesting military and economic aid from China, which the US has now warned China against participating in after indicating to Russia that it was willing to provide support. The allegations from the US have been denied by both China and Russia, following newly imposed sanctions on multiple Russian businessmen and politicians.

The Kremlin has denied any allegation that suggests it doesn't have enough resources to win the war and will be forced into pulling out early into a peace agreement. One Ukrainian presidential advisor predicted that a peace agreement will be struck before the end of May based on how many resources Russia has left.

"We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by. We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price who spoke to reporters just after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Yang Jiechi, the Former Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

