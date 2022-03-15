All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ukrainian presidential advisor reveals a date for the end of the war

Ukrainian presidential advisor reveals a date for the end of the war

An advisor for the president of Ukraine has revealed a potential date for the war ending with Russia, based on a resource count.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 2:33 AM CDT
Russia is continuing its invasion into Ukraine, and amid constantly shelling on Ukraine's capital, an advisor for Ukraine's president has given a potential date for the end of the war between the two nations.

Ukrainian presidential advisor reveals a date for the end of the war 03 | TweakTown.com

According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, blogger, actor, political and military columnist, based on an estimation of total Russian resources, the war with Russia could possibly end in early May. The presidential advisor estimates that by the end of May, 2022, Ukraine and Russia will have entered into a peace agreement, but also said that this peace agreement could happen much earlier than May.

Arestovich went on to say that the war has reached a "fork" point where Russia will be forced to either strike a peace deal and withdraw troops completely, or send in more forces for "round two". Additionally, Arestovich said that a "completely crazy" scenario could be Russia sending in freshly conscripted military that have only had minimal training.

"I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates. We are at a fork in the road now: there will either be a peace deal struck very quickly, within a week or two, with troop withdrawal and everything, or there will be an attempt to scrape together some, say, Syrians for a round two and, when we grind them too, an agreement by mid-April or late April," said Arestovich.

While Arestovich believes that a peace agreement is around the corner, he doesn't believe that there will be a complete ceasefire as small skirmishes could continue for up to a year.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

