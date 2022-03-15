All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia drops warning targeting Western arms suppliers helping Ukraine

Russia has dropped warnings for Western arms suppliers across the nation providing weapons to Ukraine to fight in the war.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 12:04 AM CDT
Russia is continuing its attack on the capital of Ukraine and has simultaneously sent out threats targeting Western arms suppliers assisting Ukraine.

According to reports, Russia has announced that its troops may begin targeting Western weapon suppliers in Ukraine, adding that Moscow has repeatedly warned that providing Ukraine with military aid in the form of anti-tank missile systems, air defense systems, and various forms of weapons would result in consequences.

Sergei Ryabkov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said that the US had not considered Russia's warning to be serious, and Russia would not be participating in a "negotiation processes" on Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continuously requested military aid from Western countries and has received multiple deliveries that have aided his defense against Russia's invasion.

Additionally, Ukraine just spent $100 million in cryptocurrency donations on various types of military gear, check out that story below.

Read more: Ukraine spent $100 million in crypto donations on these war supplies

NEWS SOURCE:marineinsight.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

