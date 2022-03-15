Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announces the next astronauts to go to space

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has announced the next group of astronauts that will be going to space aboard the New Shepard rocket.

Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 3:12 AM CDT
Jeff Bezos' aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company, Blue Origin, has announced the next space tourists.

Back in October 2021, Bezos' Blue Origin successfully took Star Trek star William Shatner to space, taking off from the launch site located in west Texas to the Karman line 66 miles above the surface of Earth. In December 2021 the aerospace manufacturer took NFL player and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Now, Blue Origin has announced that Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will be joining five other passengers on the next launch scheduled for March 23. The other passengers aboard Blue Origin's next ride to space will include CEO and investor Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and George Nield, a former NASA manager.

NEWS SOURCES:dailywire.com, theguardian.com

