Hacker reveals he has $7 billion in Bitcoin, nearly 200,000 BTC coins

A hacker has claimed during an interview to own more than $7 billion worth of Bitcoin, which is about 150,000 individual coins.

Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 4:52 AM CDT
A hacker that goes by the name Gummo has revealed that he owns more than $7 billion in Bitcoin in a recent interview.

Gummo first appeared on the Soft White Underbelly YouTube channel back in December 2020, where he discussed his life and how he became a hacker for more than 30 years. Gummo explains that he had a rough upbringing coming from a low-income household and the loss of his single parent but managed to find a love for computers, eventually developing a set of hacking skills that he used for nefarious actions to survive throughout his adolescent years.

In the 2020 interview, Gummo says that he was caught for selling code worth $10 million and was given an option to either sit in prison for the crimes he committed or to use his skills to improve the technology that he hacked by consulting to developers. Choosing the latter, Gummo proceeded to be a "good guy" hacker, where he explained in a recent interview that he does "threat hunts" where he tracks down people "that need to be tracked down", and consulting.

Throughout the interview Gummo claims to own more than $7 billion worth of Bitcoin, which would mean that he owns 179,863 Bitcoins at current prices of $39,000.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

