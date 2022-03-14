Hacker reveals he has $7 billion in Bitcoin, nearly 200,000 BTC coins

A hacker has claimed during an interview to own more than $7 billion worth of Bitcoin, which is about 150,000 individual coins.

A hacker that goes by the name Gummo has revealed that he owns more than $7 billion in Bitcoin in a recent interview.

Gummo first appeared on the Soft White Underbelly YouTube channel back in December 2020, where he discussed his life and how he became a hacker for more than 30 years. Gummo explains that he had a rough upbringing coming from a low-income household and the loss of his single parent but managed to find a love for computers, eventually developing a set of hacking skills that he used for nefarious actions to survive throughout his adolescent years.

In the 2020 interview, Gummo says that he was caught for selling code worth $10 million and was given an option to either sit in prison for the crimes he committed or to use his skills to improve the technology that he hacked by consulting to developers. Choosing the latter, Gummo proceeded to be a "good guy" hacker, where he explained in a recent interview that he does "threat hunts" where he tracks down people "that need to be tracked down", and consulting.

Throughout the interview Gummo claims to own more than $7 billion worth of Bitcoin, which would mean that he owns 179,863 Bitcoins at current prices of $39,000.