All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

Streamer beats notoriously hard Elden Ring boss with banana controller

A streamer has taken Elden Ring's difficulty to a new level by beating a notoriously hard boss with a controller made of bananas.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Mar 12 2022 12:51 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Gamers are known for pushing the envelope on how to game, from speedrunning to insane challenges such as completing a game with a dance pad.

A streamer that goes by SuperLouis64 has decided to take a strange but extremely interesting approach to Elden Ring, instead of going with a traditional controller setup SuperLouis has opted for eleven bananas hooked up to a makeshift circuit board. Each of the bananas is mapped to individual inputs, so when SuperLouis wants a certain input to occur, he presses the button on the corresponding banana. Additionally, the streamer was able to get the banana setup to work with a PS4 controller.

The streamer is no stranger to modified controller setups and has previously beaten Halo 3 on Legendary difficulty with a Guitar Hero controller and beaten Dark Souls with the controls of Ring Fit Adventure. In the above video, SuperLouis beats Godrick the Grafted, the ruler of Stormveil Castle and the final boss within the area. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Streamer beats notoriously hard Elden Ring boss with banana controller 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$18.95$25.99$25.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2022 at 1:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:destructoid.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.