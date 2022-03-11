All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dramatic drone footage shows Ukrainian's ambushing Russian tank convoy

A Russian convoy advancing into Ukraine has been ambushed by a group of Ukrainian's and a drone captured the dramatic event.

Published Fri, Mar 11 2022 3:02 AM CST
Russia continues its advance into Ukraine, and as Russian troops move deeper into the country, they are encountering Ukrainian forces in places they wouldn't expect.

Recently, Maxar Technologies, a US Observation Company that operates satellites, published images of Russia's military convoy that stretched some 40 miles. Included in that convoy were Russian tanks and various other vehicles that were/are traveling towards Kyiv. SkyNews has verified footage captured by a drone that shows an "ambush" of a Russian military convoy of tanks moving towards Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

The footage shows around twenty vehicles, most of which are tanks and one personnel carrier parked stationary on the road in a village close to Kyiv. The drone observing the stationary convoy then captures a projectile being shot at a personnel carrier, followed by more fire from Ukrainians in the surrounding buildings. The Russian convoy retreats while still under fire back down the road in the direction they came from.

Dramatic drone footage shows Ukrainian's ambushing Russian tank convoy 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

