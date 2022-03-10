All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

New indie mega bundle raises $3.5 million for Ukraine relief

Over 700 developers have come together to bundle nearly 1,000 games in a huge indie collection to raise funds for Ukraine.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 10 2022 12:53 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An indie game mega bundle has raised more money for Ukraine relief than any other video games company.

New indie mega bundle raises $3.5 million for Ukraine relief 655 | TweakTown.com

The Bundle for Ukraine packs nearly 1,000 games and has raised an incredible $3.59 million for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. The collection includes some pretty choice games including popular titles like Celeste, Superhot, Jotun, and two Towerfall games, but it also has other media like tabletop RPGs comics, ebooks, and even some tools. Over 700 developers and creators have joined forces to make the bundle a reality.

"The people of Ukraine are under attack. As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have. That's why we've banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends."

I can wholeheartedly recommend this bundle not only for the breadth of content it offers (see the list of notables below) but it's also for a great cause.

The Itch.io Bundle for Ukraine includes (but is not limited to):

  • SkateBIRD
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • TowerFall Dark World
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • They Bleed Pixels
  • Lenna's Inception
  • Nightcall
  • Promesa
  • SUPERHOT
  • Fit for a King
  • CrossCode
  • Celeste
  • Minit
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Baba Is You
  • Midnight Scenes
  • Fallen Down: Heartache & Compassion in Undertale
Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2022 at 12:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.