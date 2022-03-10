This one game saved Sony's State of Play from disaster

Sony's most recent State of Play stream didn't live up to fans' expectations, but this one announcement made it all worth it.

Yesterday's State of Play showcase was a flop...all save for one big announcement.

The major consensus among gamers is that Sony's most recent State of Play was pretty bad. Enthusiasts were expecting major updates on games like Final Fantasy XVI and maybe even Resident Evil 4 Remake. Instead, Sony's third-party partners delivered mostly niche products.

However there's one thing that everyone pretty much loved about the stream: The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection.

Konami has teamed up with Digital Eclipse to re-release every old-school TMNT game in one shell-shocking package. Dubbed the TMNT Cowabunga Collection, the mash-up includes every 8-bit, 16-bit, and arcade TMNT game released, including beat-em-ups and even the merciless TMNT NES game we all know and love.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time (Super NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super NES) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

The Cowabunga Collection launches sometime in 2022 for a decent $39.99 price tag. This is a great move on Konami's part especially after the excellent Castlevania re-release collections.

