Destiny 2 content and expansions removed from sale in Russia, Belarus
Bungie works with partners like Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox to remove Destiny 2 content from sale in Russia and Belarus.
Halo and Destiny game developer Bungie stands with Ukraine and has removed Destiny 2 content and expansions from sale in Russia and Belarus.
"Bungie stands with the people of Ukraine and everyone impacted by the ongoing war," the developer wrote in an update post.
"Starting today, we will be working with our partners to suspend all Destiny 2 sales and commerce in Russia and Belarus."
Bungie says that gamers in Russia and Belarus will still be able to download and play Destiny 2, along with any content they've already purchased, but consumers will no longer be able to buy anything moving forward. In-game purchases, Silver, and expansions are removed from sale.
The developer has also created a new free Destiny 2 emblem called Cоняшник to support Ukraine with a bit of in-game flair.
Bungie's new owner, Sony, has also cut Russia off from all PlayStation hardware, software, and services. Gamers in the country can no longer buy content or games from the PlayStation Store.
Games industry's response to Russian invasion on Ukraine
- Russia can no longer buy PlayStation games or consoles
- Amazon cancels plans for Russian language support in New World
- Epic Games stops commerce with Russia in protest of Ukraine invasion
- Buy John Romero's new Doom II map and support Ukrainian relief
- Microsoft stops sales of Xbox consoles, games, and services in Russia
- Nintendo eShop no longer accepts Russian rubles
- STALKER 2 development halted as dev team faces war in Ukraine
- The Pokemon Company donates $200,000 to help Ukrainian families
- CD Projekt RED stands with Ukraine, bans game sales in Russia, Belarus