TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

Destiny 2 content and expansions removed from sale in Russia, Belarus

Bungie works with partners like Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox to remove Destiny 2 content from sale in Russia and Belarus.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 10 2022 10:32 AM CST
Halo and Destiny game developer Bungie stands with Ukraine and has removed Destiny 2 content and expansions from sale in Russia and Belarus.

"Bungie stands with the people of Ukraine and everyone impacted by the ongoing war," the developer wrote in an update post.

"Starting today, we will be working with our partners to suspend all Destiny 2 sales and commerce in Russia and Belarus."

Bungie says that gamers in Russia and Belarus will still be able to download and play Destiny 2, along with any content they've already purchased, but consumers will no longer be able to buy anything moving forward. In-game purchases, Silver, and expansions are removed from sale.

The developer has also created a new free Destiny 2 emblem called Cоняшник to support Ukraine with a bit of in-game flair.

Bungie's new owner, Sony, has also cut Russia off from all PlayStation hardware, software, and services. Gamers in the country can no longer buy content or games from the PlayStation Store.

Games industry's response to Russian invasion on Ukraine

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

