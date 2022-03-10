All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

American Express cuts Russia and Belarus users from its service

The In a new memo by American Express Chairman and Chief Executive Officer reveals American Express users in Russia and Belarus ar.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 10 2022 1:33 AM CST
A new memo by American Express Chairman and Chief Executive Officer reveals American Express users in Russia and Belarus are banned from the service.

American Express has announced it has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion into Ukraine. In a memo from American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri, it's explained that the suspension is in response to Russia's attack and that American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia. Additionally, cards that are issued locally within Russia by Russian banks will no longer work outside of the country.

The same operational cancellations announced for Russia have also been issued for Belarus, as the memo states, "This is in addition to the previous steps we have taken, which include halting our relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the U.S. and international government sanctions." Squeri explains that American Express pledges to assist its customers with travel arrangements to help employees and customers evacuate areas affected by the crisis.

American Express has also pledged $1 million to Ukraine and other countries affected by the crisis.

NEWS SOURCE:about.americanexpress.com

