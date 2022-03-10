All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

NASA waited 50 years to open this vacuum sealed sample from the Moon

NASA has waited around 50 years to open a certain sample that was harvested from the Moon by astronauts on the Apollo missions.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 10 2022 12:33 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A 1972 Apollo mission saw two NASA astronauts, Eugene Cernan and Harrison "Jack" Schmitt taking two samples from the lunar surface back to Earth.

NASA waited 50 years to open this vacuum sealed sample from the Moon 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

One of the tube samples was placed in an unsealed container that was opened by NASA researchers and examined in 2019. The other tube was placed in a vacuum-sealed container that has remained sealed for 50 years, and now NASA researchers are preparing to open it carefully. The unsealed sample gave researchers insights into the layers of lunar soil and how landslides can occur in airless locations. Researchers hope that the sealed sample will provide new insights into soils and rocks, but also gas.

Since the tube has been sealed for all of these years, researchers hope that inside it are substances called volatiles. These substances, such as carbon dioxide and water ice, evaporate at normal temperatures, and since the sample tube has been kept at really cold temperatures, researchers are hoping it still contains traces of these substances. If it does, an analysis will assist researchers in telling the origin and evolution story of "volatiles on the Moon and within the early Solar System."

NASA waited 50 years to open this vacuum sealed sample from the Moon 04 | TweakTown.com

"Each gas component that is analyzed can help to tell a different part of the story about the origin and evolution of volatiles on the Moon and within the early Solar System," explained Francesca McDonald, who is leading the project at European Space Agency.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2022 at 10:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:npr.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.