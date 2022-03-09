All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple co-founder describes 'the most amazing mathematical miracle'

One of the co-founders of Apple has described during an interview what he considers to be 'the most amazing mathematical miracle.'

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 2:35 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has described the technology that he considers to be a "mathematical miracle".

Apple co-founder describes 'the most amazing mathematical miracle' 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Apple co-founder sat down with Yahoo Finance to discuss various topics, and closer to the end of the interview, Wozniak was asked his thoughts of cryptocurrency as a whole and if Bitcoin (BTC) will be a big part of the future. The Apple co-founder said he is in the camp of cryptocurrencies such as BTC will change the way humans live in the future, which echos his statements from a tech conference last summer where Wozniak described the currency as "the most amazing mathematical miracle."

During the interview with Yahoo Finance, Wozniak said that Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency "that's pure-gold mathematics", and also touched on the reliability of blockchain technology against the reliability of US dollars. The Apple co-founder says that Bitcoin has a fixed amount and that its underpinning technology is "mathematically pure." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 11:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:finance.yahoo.com, businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.