All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Nintendo Switch OLED burn-in after 3600-hour test, holds up well

Nintendo Switch OLED goes through torture test for its OLED display, massive 3600-hour burn-in test barely just has ghosting.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 7 2022 6:48 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo refreshed its portable gaming system last year with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch OLED, packing a beautiful OLED display that acted as enough of an upgrade over the original Switch, and now that OLED panel has been put through a burn-in torture test.

Now when I say burn-in torture test, I really do mean it: we're talking about a huge 3600-hour burn-in (3600 hours works out to 24/7 for 150 days). This is years of regular use crammed into less than half a year, with the OLED showing a bright scene the entire time (a static shot of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Link looking into the sun).

After the 3600 hours of being at full brightness, the Nintendo Switch OLED display had only just had ghosting appear... which isn't even that much really. The reality of burn-in has changed so much from the fear-driven panic of early Plasma and LCD TVs, but with OLED panels it really isn't that much of an issue.

Personally, I sit in front of a 77-inch LG CX series OLED TV (4K 120Hz through HDMI 2.1) and it is absolutely jaw-dropping. No burn-in, and I use it for my work all day and all night long... no ghosting, no burn-in. It is the best display that I have ever used (not just because it's huge, but the awesome OLED display technology).

Nintendo Switch OLED burn-in after 3600-hour test, holds up well 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$349.00
$349.00$349.99$402.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2022 at 6:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.