Nintendo Switch OLED burn-in after 3600-hour test, holds up well

Nintendo refreshed its portable gaming system last year with the introduction of the Nintendo Switch OLED, packing a beautiful OLED display that acted as enough of an upgrade over the original Switch, and now that OLED panel has been put through a burn-in torture test.

Now when I say burn-in torture test, I really do mean it: we're talking about a huge 3600-hour burn-in (3600 hours works out to 24/7 for 150 days). This is years of regular use crammed into less than half a year, with the OLED showing a bright scene the entire time (a static shot of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Link looking into the sun).

After the 3600 hours of being at full brightness, the Nintendo Switch OLED display had only just had ghosting appear... which isn't even that much really. The reality of burn-in has changed so much from the fear-driven panic of early Plasma and LCD TVs, but with OLED panels it really isn't that much of an issue.

Personally, I sit in front of a 77-inch LG CX series OLED TV (4K 120Hz through HDMI 2.1) and it is absolutely jaw-dropping. No burn-in, and I use it for my work all day and all night long... no ghosting, no burn-in. It is the best display that I have ever used (not just because it's huge, but the awesome OLED display technology).