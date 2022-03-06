All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony hiring for head of live services to lead new online games

Sony is hiring an executive Head of Live services to lead its new games-as-a-service titles and establish new live service hub.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 5:24 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently hiring an executive position to lead its new live services games division.

Sony hiring for head of live services to lead new online games 232 | TweakTown.com

Sony's PlayStation Studios recently put up a job listing for a Vice President, Head of Live Services role that will help shape its new push into online-driven games. The executive position is open to all of SIE's branches, including its offices in London, Liverpool, San Diego, San Mateo and Los Angeles.

"As Head of Live Services, you will be responsible for the ownership and successful delivery of the PlayStation Studios Live Service operational framework. You will be responsible for architecting a cohesive and integrated live services business strategy, product strategy and operational framework to deliver commercial success," the listing reads.

Another interesting part of the listing says the VP will establish a new live services hub for PlayStation games. This suggests that the games could be included in special section on the PlayStation Store, or perhaps be integrated with existing services like PS Now and PS Plus.

The latest update sees Sony establishing a new live service games branch to oversee the development of its new games-as-a-service titles.

The company plans to ship more than 10 live services games by 2026 in an effort to bolster digital revenues, spark consistent retention in its own network-driven services like PS Plus and PlayStation Now (both of which will merge with its new service codenamed Spartacus), and to future-proof its business.

Sony's recent $3.6 billion buyout of Bungie will fold directly into this live service focus. Bungie maintains one of the most popular live games on the market with Destiny 2.

Former PlayStation president John Kodera previously led Sony's game services division. Under Kodera, PlayStation services made considerable milestones including cross-play support, expanding PS Plus features, and offline play and downloads on PlayStation Now. Kodera left Sony in 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2022 at 6:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, boards.greenhouse.io

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.