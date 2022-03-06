Sony hiring for head of live services to lead new online games

Sony is hiring an executive Head of Live services to lead its new games-as-a-service titles and establish new live service hub.

Sony's PlayStation Studios recently put up a job listing for a Vice President, Head of Live Services role that will help shape its new push into online-driven games. The executive position is open to all of SIE's branches, including its offices in London, Liverpool, San Diego, San Mateo and Los Angeles.

"As Head of Live Services, you will be responsible for the ownership and successful delivery of the PlayStation Studios Live Service operational framework. You will be responsible for architecting a cohesive and integrated live services business strategy, product strategy and operational framework to deliver commercial success," the listing reads.

Another interesting part of the listing says the VP will establish a new live services hub for PlayStation games. This suggests that the games could be included in special section on the PlayStation Store, or perhaps be integrated with existing services like PS Now and PS Plus.

The latest update sees Sony establishing a new live service games branch to oversee the development of its new games-as-a-service titles.

The company plans to ship more than 10 live services games by 2026 in an effort to bolster digital revenues, spark consistent retention in its own network-driven services like PS Plus and PlayStation Now (both of which will merge with its new service codenamed Spartacus), and to future-proof its business.

Sony's recent $3.6 billion buyout of Bungie will fold directly into this live service focus. Bungie maintains one of the most popular live games on the market with Destiny 2.

Former PlayStation president John Kodera previously led Sony's game services division. Under Kodera, PlayStation services made considerable milestones including cross-play support, expanding PS Plus features, and offline play and downloads on PlayStation Now. Kodera left Sony in 2021.