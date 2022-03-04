All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

EA bans sales of games in Russia and Belarus due to Ukraine war

Electronic Arts is the latest video games company to ban sales of its games in Russia and Belarus due to the Ukraine war.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 6:55 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Electronic Arts condemns Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and has enacted a temporary sales ban in the region.

EA bans sales of games in Russia and Belarus due to Ukraine war 1 | TweakTown.com

EA has joined Microsoft in banning the sale of its products in Russia and Belarus. The gaming giant announced the news in a recent update post where it calls the war on Ukraine "shocking" and "deeply troubling."

"We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while this conflict continues," the post reads.

"As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores."

At the time of writing EA's games are still available to purchase on the Russian PlayStation Store, which is hosted by Sony Interactive Entertainment's European branch. Sony has yet to announce whether or not it will remove games for the region.

Nintendo has stopped accepting rubles as valid forms of payment on the eShop due to payment processing issues, likely caused by the economic sanctions levied against Russia. These sanctions have restricted seven key banks from SWIFT, the worldwide bank information network that relays transaction data to and from payment processors.

More on the games industry's reaction to the Ukraine War

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/4/2022 at 6:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.