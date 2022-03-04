All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bill Gates slammed by ex-wife for relationship with Jeffery Epstein

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has been slammed by his ex-wife Melinda Gates over his relationship with 'abhorrent' Jeffery Epstein.

Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 12:37 AM CST
Melinda French Gates has recently opened up about her divorce from Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates, revealing some reasons why the divorce was necessary.

Melinda Gates sat down for an interview with CBS where she described her divorce with Bill Gates as an accumulation of "many things", and one of those was Bill Gates' meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein. Melinda Gates said during the interview, "It was many things, but I did not like that he'd had meeting with Jeffery Epstein". French Gates goes on to explain that had only met with Epstein once and that she regretted it, describing Epstein as "abhorrent".

"I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. So my heart breaks for these young women," said French Gates. While French Gates has given new details about the lead-up to the divorce, the exact relationship between Bill Gates remains quite unclear, with many of the details of their dealings yet to be disclosed. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, cbsnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

