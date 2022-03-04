All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This company is extracting atmospheric CO2 and turning it into diamond

Aether Diamonds has developed a method to turn carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere into sustainably produced diamonds.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 5:01 AM CST
Aether Diamonds is a startup founded in 2018 by Ryan Shearman, Daniel Wojno, and Robert Hagemann to produce the diamonds.

This company is extracting atmospheric CO2 and turning it into diamond

Aether Diamonds has become the first manufacturer to create diamonds using atmospheric carbon sustainably. Aether claims each carat sold equates to 20 metric tons of carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere. Aether's carbon capture methods involve direct air capture and long-term carbon sequestration. This kind of manufacturing would help fight climate change while allowing the diamond industry to distance itself from conflict diamonds.

In 2021, Aether Diamonds produced hundreds of carats of diamonds and began shipping them to customers mid-way through the way. In 2022, Aether plans to make thousands of carats worth. The company has received B Corp Certification, having demonstrated high social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Of over 100,000 applicant companies in the last decade, about 4,000 have received the certification.

Aether Diamonds purchases carbon dioxide from Climeworks, a direct air capture firm with headquarters in Switzerland, which is then shipped to the United States. Aether's proprietary process converts the carbon dioxide into high-purity methane, which is then injected into diamond reactors to grow rough diamond material over a few weeks using chemical vapor deposition.

You can read more about Aether Diamonds and its process on its website.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

