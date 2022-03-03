All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia bombs Europe's largest nuclear power plant, fire breaks out

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is currently under attack by Russian forces, and shell strikes have caused a fire.

Published Thu, Mar 3 2022 6:38 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Mar 3 2022 6:44 PM CST
Russian military is currently battling Ukrainians around Europe's largest nuclear power plant located in the city of Enerhodar

Reports from numerous sources indicate that Russian forces are currently fighting for control over the city, as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant provides Ukraine with about one-third of its energy. ABC reports that Dmitri Orlov, the Mayor of Enerhodar, has taken to social media within the last couple of hours to announce that Russian troops have approached the power plant, and "as a result of continuous enemy shelling of building and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is on fire!"

Additionally, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has warned that the situation was "critical", and urged military forces around the power plant to be cautious of the site. Above is a livestream of the nuclear power plant where you can see smoke billowing from buildings around the site. Scrubbing through the livestream I was able to find a close-up of a building that was on fire.

Russia bombs Europe's largest nuclear power plant, fire breaks out 03 | TweakTown.com

Read more: Europe's largest nuclear reactor is under attack by Russia

NEWS SOURCES:abc.net.au, youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

