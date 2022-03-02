All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New satellites images expose Putin's Russian military movements

US Earth observation company Maxar Technologies have photographed Russian military forces traveling in formations down a road.

Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 4:02 AM CST
Russia recently began its invasion into Ukraine, and now Putin has decided to move more military into the country.

The U.S Earth Observatory company Maxar Technologies have released a collection of images snapped by satellites flying over the region. The images showcase a massive convoy of Russian troops and military vehicles that stretches 40 miles. The convoy of troops is moving near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, stretching from the town of Prybirsk, located in the north of the region near the border of Belarus, to the Antonov International Airport close to the capital.

Russia continues to push its military forces into Ukraine despite taking heavy losses at the hands of Ukrainian troops, and these recently released satellite images confirm the nation's intentions of furthering the attack. Reports also indicate that more troops and ground attack helicopters were spotted in southern Belarus, which is only 20 miles away from Ukraine's border.

Additionally, Politico reported that analysts think the Russian military is only now about to start using its highest caliber weapons, which coincides with a statement from the Russian ministry of defense that urged occupants of Kyiv to flee or be prepared to die, according to Reuters.

