NASA buys multiple SpaceX launches to ISS amid Russian crash threats

NASA has purchased more SpaceX transportation contracts to the International Space Station (ISS) amid threats from Russia.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 12:03 AM CST
NASA has announced it has awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX with three additional transportation missions to the ISS.

The new awards are a part of the NASA Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract, which will allow NASA to continue "uninterrupted US capability for human access to the space station", amid threats from the head of Russia's space agency. While NASA doesn't directly mention Russia and the comments from its space agency head, the announcement is definitely relatable as it shows that NASA is moving to rely on American-based companies to support science on the ISS.

For those who don't know, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, tweeted that "If you block cooperation with us, then who is going to save the ISS from an uncontrolled descent from orbit and then falling onto the territory of the United States or Europe?" In response to the statements from Russia's space agency head, NASA said, "The new export control measures will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space operations. No changes are planned to the agency's support for ongoing in-orbit and ground-station operations."

Additionally, NASA Associate Administrator Kathy Lueders said during a news conference on Monday that there have been no "indications at a working level that our [Russian] counterparts are not committed to ongoing operations."

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

