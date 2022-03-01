3DMark Speed Way: next-gen benchmark for DirectX 12 Ultimate features

UL announces its next-gen 3DMark Speed Way, a new GPU benchmark to test out ray tracing, various DirectX 12 Ultimate features.

UL has just announced its next-gen 3DMark Speed Way benchmark, which will stress test GPUs with ray tracing, and other DirectX 12 Ultimate features.

The new 3DMark Speed Way benchmark sees UL teaming with Lenovo for branding, stressing out your GPU with ray tracing, and real-time global illumination to render realistic lighting and reflections. Microsoft's new DirectX 12 Ultimate features will be stressed, including mesh shaders, and variable rate shading (VRS) to optimize performance and visual quality.

Lenovo's partnership with UL sees the company's Legion gaming brand having product placements in the Speed Way benchmark, including Legion gaming products (gaming PC + monitors + laptop) as well as merchandise. As for the benchmark, 3DMark Speed Way will be launching on Steam later this year -- but we don't know if it'll be an add-on available for free -- or a separate DLC.

Get ready for 3DMark Speed Way

3DMark has been the first choice for benchmarking for more than 20 years. Millions of gamers around the world use 3DMark Time Spy and Fire Strike benchmarks to test and compare PC performance.

Today, we're proud to announce that we are partnering with Lenovo to bring a new 3DMark benchmark to gamers later this year.

3DMark Speed Way is a new GPU benchmark that showcases the graphics technology that will power the next generation of gaming experiences.

3DMark Speed Way uses ray tracing and real-time global illumination to render realistic lighting and reflections. It uses new DirectX 12 Ultimate features such as mesh shaders and variable rate shading to optimize performance and visual quality.

Thanks to our partnership with Lenovo, 3DMark Speed Way features exclusive Legion brand sponsorship and product placements with detailed models of Legion products and merchandise in the benchmark scene.

3DMark Speed Way will be available on Steam later this year. Check back soon for more details.