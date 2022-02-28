All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's how many nuclear warheads Russia has stockpiled for war

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has reminded the public that Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons on Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 28 2022 1:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A recently published assessment of Russia's nuclear stockpile has revealed updated estimates for the nation's nuclear capabilities.

Here's how many nuclear warheads Russia has stockpiled for war 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Wall Street Journal has recently published a report stating that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered a selection of Russia's nuclear arsenal to be put on high alert, following the growing tensions between multiple countries after Russia's invasion into Ukraine. The nuclear weapon assessment has been published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and was written by Hans M. Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project with the Federation of American Scientists, and Matt Korda, a senior research associate with the project.

According to the assessment, Russia's nuclear arsenal includes a stockpile of approximately 4,477 warheads, and of these, around 1,588 are strategic warheads that are currently deployed on a variety of missiles located in numerous heavy bomber bases. Additionally, the report states that approximately 977 strategic warheads, with a further 1,912 nonstrategic warheads, are currently held in reserves across Russia. The report also provides a table outlining the names of each of the offensive weapons, the total number of warheads, and more.

"Of the stockpiled warheads, approximately 1,588 strategic warheads are deployed: about 812 on land-based ballistic missiles, about 576 on submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and possibly 200 at heavy bomber bases. Approximately another 977 strategic warheads are in storage, along with about 1,912 nonstrategic warheads. In addition to the military stockpile for operational forces, a large number - approximately 1,500 - of retired but still largely intact warheads await dismantlement, for a total inventory of approximately 5,977 warheads," reads the report.

Here's how many nuclear warheads Russia has stockpiled for war 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ripple Junction NASA Adult Unisex Ship and Satellite Military Full Zip

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
$49.95$49.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2022 at 12:49 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tandfonline.com, wsj.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.