New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will supercharge Nintendo's 2022

Following Pokemon Arceus, the newly announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will help push Nintendo's 2022 earnings.

Today Game Freak announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new mainline dual-pack coming to the Switch in late 2022. The game promises to deliver realistic seamlessness between town/hub areas and the wilderness areas, creating a new level of immersion for the open-world RPG.

The timing is pretty important for Nintendo, who plans to lean hardware on software sales to make up for reductions in Switch sales from the ongoing chip shortage. Pokemon is almost like Nintendo's Call of Duty, and the most recent duo, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, sold 13.97 million units and accounted for over 16% of the Switch's entire Q3 game sales. Another Q3 release would bolster Nintendo's holiday 2022 period and possibly push software revenues to new heights.

"Trainers will once again embark on an epic journey of discovery and exploration," said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokemon Company. "Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be an adventure unlike any other, and I cannot wait to share this incredible experience with all of you."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features