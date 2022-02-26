All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Famous porn star compares her NFT scam to Russia invading Ukraine

A famous porn star that scammed her community out of '$1.5 million' has compared her failed NFT project to Russia invading Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Feb 26 2022 12:04 AM CST
The NFT space is plagued with projects that end up scamming investors, and recently a famous porn star was added to the list of projects that have ripped off investors.

A YouTube investigator that goes by the name Coffeezilla exposed the porn star turned influencer Lana Rhoades that created the NFT project called "CryptoSis," which features collections of cartoon images of Rhoades. The actress told her audience that purchasing these NFTs would be an investment, and that she will be working hard to "increase the value of CryptoSis's, and make it a lucrative investment for holders that they can sell for more than they paid to mint".

It should be noted that if Rhoades said that her NFT project was purely artwork and not going to make any buyers profit on their purchase, then it wouldn't be a scam. But since Rhoades has failed to provide on the promises she has made to her community/the public roadmap for the project, as well as withdrawn $1.5 million in Ethereum from the project's wallet, it only seems reasonable to assume that Rhoades has taken investors' funds and disappear.

Following the initial reports from Coffeezilla, Rhoades took to her now-deleted Twitter account say, "YouTubers are fucking sickos, diseases of the internet who will do anything and say anything for views." Adding, "I have a 1-month-old baby to take care of, just what I wanted to do was scam ppl, get the fuck out of here with this bullshit. Just bc a project does not go as planned does not mean there was any il intent behind it. Ppl are sick trying to cause trouble for views".

Rhoades also went to try and shift the heavy attention on her failed NFT project onto the people living in fear in Ukraine, which seems to be received as an attempt to make light of the situation. Furthermore, Rhoades has the power to return the money to investors but has instead chosen to keep the withdrawn funds and distance herself from social media and the project.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, twitter.com

