Satellites photograph Russia's military activity, sparking concern

Satellites in orbit around Earth have snapped photographs of Russian military activity, adding fuel to the fire of concerns.

Published Thu, Feb 24 2022 2:33 AM CST
Russia's recent military actions have sparked global concern as the President of Russia Vladimir Putin says that he has sent troops into Ukraine under the banner of "peacekeeping".

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

