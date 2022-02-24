All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Famous porn star scams her community, runs away with $1.5 million

This NFL team may be purchased by a group of crypto enthusiasts

One National Football League (NFL) team valued at nearly $4 billion may be purchased by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 24 2022 12:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts is attempting to raise billions to purchase a professional football team.

This NFL team may be purchased by a group of crypto enthusiasts 01 | TweakTown.com

Reports indicate that the National Football League (NFL) team, the Denver Broncos, is currently in the sale process with a group called "BuyTheBroncos", which consists of fans that wish to purchase the professional team and change it into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). According to the website, if the purchase is successful, the team would change into a "cooperative", and Broncos memberships would make "you an owner of the Broncos and, thus, able to participate in the governance."

A report from CNBC revealed that Sean O'Brien, a former Cisco employee, is leading the effort to buy the Broncos. However, O'Brien has reportedly attempted to purchase two sports franchises in the past and failed both times. ESPN has valued the Broncos at nearly $4 billion, and as the Colorado Governor Jared Polis tells CNBC, "the challenge will be it'll take a lot of money... but you know what, if your imagination is big enough, then it can happen. And anything I can do to make it happen, I'd be happy to."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2022 at 11:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dailyhodl.com, buythebroncos.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.