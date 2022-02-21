All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

World's largest NFT marketplace attacked, loses $1.7 million in NFTs

The world's largest NFT marketplace has announced it has been made aware of an exploit with 'OpenSea related smart contracts'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 4:07 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

OpenSea, the world's largest marketplace when it comes to NFTs, has announced via its Twitter account that it's currently investigating a "phishing attack".

Since the attack was announced, numerous updates have been posted by OpenSea and its co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer, who said that the marketplace is communicating with more than a dozen individuals who were affected by the attack and that it appears the exploit doesn't have to do with the OpenSea website.

OpenSea has since published an update, writing that it has narrowed down the victims of the attack to 17 and that the attacker doesn't seem to be active as the malicious account hasn't seen any movement for the past 15 hours. Finzer wrote that the rumors regarding this attack being worth $200 million are false as the attacker has "$1.7 million worth of Ethereum in his wallet from selling some of the stolen NFTs".

1495245308812402688

I will update you when OpenSea releases more information regarding how this attack happened.

World's largest NFT marketplace attacked, loses $1.7 million in NFTs 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2022 at 3:17 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.