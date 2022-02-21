All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA Mars rover films clouds drifting across the Martian sky

NASA has published a short movie of clouds drifting high in the sky above one of its Mars rovers, showing clouds do exist on Mars.

Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 3:17 AM CST
NASA has published a short movie shot by one of its Mars rovers of Martian clouds drifting high sky, allowing scientists to understand the planet more.

If you have ever wondered if there are clouds on Mars, you now have your answer as NASA has recently published a short movie showcasing Martian clouds drifting over the agency's Curiosity rover. NASA's Mars rover used its navigation camera to take eight images of the sky on December 12, 2021, and the 3,325th Martian day of the mission.

While these images are certainly a spectacle, they also provide researchers with information to understand Mars better. NASA explains that from the video, scientists are able to calculate the altitude of the clouds, and according to NASA's Mars blog, these clouds are nearly 50 miles above the surface of Mars. It's extremely cold at that altitude, which is why NASA researchers believe that these clouds are composed of carbon dioxide ice.

NEWS SOURCES:mars.nasa.gov, interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

