NASA telescope capture insane photo of three galaxies merging into one

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has snapped an incredible image of three galaxies slowly and violently merging into one galaxy.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 2:45 AM CST
NASA has taken to its blog and social channels to showcase an image captured by its famous Hubble Space Telescope.

NASA has posted the image to its blog where the space agency explains that Hubble has snapped an image of a distant galaxy merger called IC 2431 that's located approximately 681 million light-years away from Earth within the constellation Cancer. The space agency writes that IC 2431 is three galaxies merging in slow motion with a thick cloud of dust residing in the center of the image.

However, light from the background galaxy is able to pierce the other regions of the galaxy where the density of dust is minimal. Additionally, NASA mentions that lots of star formation is happening within IC 2431 as the galaxies slowly collide, mixing all of their elements. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NASA telescope capture insane photo of three galaxies merging into one 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

