All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This country officially legalizes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

One country has officially legalized Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The bill passed four months ago is now signed into law.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Feb 18 2022 12:33 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ukraine has officially passed a piece of legislation that deems Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies legal in a move to usher in attractive, transparent investments.

This country officially legalizes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies 01 | TweakTown.com

The bill was originally passed by the government back in September 2021 but was sent back by parliament by Ukraine President Volodymyr, who requested that some changes be made. Four months later, the bill has been formally signed into law and now represents a massive step towards creating protection for digital asset owners, exchanges, and individuals through regulation.

The Ukrainian government now expects that nefarious acts that riddle the cryptocurrency industry, such as scam projects, money laundering, fraud, and other illegal acts, will reduce dramatically with the legalization of Bitcoin and other crypto coins. Additionally, it's expected that the legalization will usher in innovation throughout the space and instill confidence in those who are interested in exploring the emerging technologies. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Ripple Junction NASA Adult Unisex Ship and Satellite Military Full Zip

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
$49.95$49.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2022 at 12:24 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:coinjournal.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.