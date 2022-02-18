All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

You can be identified from your app usage alone, new research shows

Researchers have made statistical models that can identify a smartphone user from one day of app usage data one-third of the time.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Feb 18 2022 5:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on users' smartphone and app usage has been published in the journal Psychological Science.

You can be identified from your app usage alone, new research shows 01 | TweakTown.com

Researchers from Lancaster University and the University of Bath in the United Kingdom analyzed 4,680 days worth of app usage data from 780 people's smartphones, creating models of their daily app usage patterns. They then tested whether the models could identify individuals based on only one day of anonymous smartphone usage activity.

"Our models, which were trained on only six days of app usage data per person, could identify the correct person from a day of anonymous data one third of the time," said Dr. Ellis from the University of Bath.

The models were able to generate a list of the most to least likely candidates for a given day of activity, in which the top ten most likely candidates contained the correct user 75% of the time. The researchers warn that software with access to standard activity logs could reasonably predict a user's identity, even when logged out, and without access to conversations or behaviors from within apps.

"In practical terms, a law enforcement investigation seeking to identify a criminal's new phone from knowledge of their historic phone use could reduce a candidate pool of approximately 1,000 phones to 10 phones, with a 25% risk of missing them," said Professor Taylor from Lancaster University.

"We found that people exhibited consistent patterns in their application usage behaviours on a day-to-day basis, such as using Facebook the most and the calculator app the least. In support of this, we also showed that two days of smartphone data from the same person exhibited greater similarity in app usage patterns than two days of data from different people," said Dr. Shaw from Lancaster University.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

TunnelBear VPN | Wi-Fi & Internet Privacy, Unlimited Data, 5 Devices

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2022 at 10:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sciencedaily.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.