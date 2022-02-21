All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ISS astronauts watch in awe as 'powerful explosions' shake a volcano

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have watched in awe as an active volcano erupts, spewing lava and smoke.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 1:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) peered down at Earth and witness an erupting volcano that was spewing lava and smoke.

Being 250 miles above the surface of the Earth provides a fantastic vantage point for viewing the surface of the Earth, and while astronauts are unable to see objects such as cars and people, they can observe natural events such as hurricanes and volcanoes. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer posted to Twitter an image of Mount Etna erupting and the image showcases a plume of smoke billowing from the volcano's summit.

Maurer wrote in his post that "Etna is clearly smoking (and spitting lava as I learnt from the news)". Maurer wasn't the only astronaut aboard the ISS to spot the active volcano as Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov reported on the event, writing, "Red-hot lava flows out of the crater, and clouds of ash and smoke are in the sky over Sicily. The activity of the volcano then stops, then resumes with a series of powerful explosions." Space.com reports that Mount Etna was extremely active throughout 2021 and as a result grew by about 100 feet in just 6 months.

ISS astronauts watch in awe as 'powerful explosions' shake a volcano 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ripple Junction NASA Adult Unisex Ship and Satellite Military Full Zip

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
$49.95$49.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2022 at 2:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.