All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Embracer has an incredible 216 games in development

The Embracer Group has an astounding 216 video game projects in development, and plans to release 25 games by March 2026.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 1:12 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Embracer Group has over 200 games in development, and most of them remain unannounced.

Embracer has an incredible 216 games in development 99 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With its sheer volume of developers, labels, and owned IP, Embracer Group is one biggest games companies on the planet. In updated figures, the multimedia giant says it has an incredible 216 game projects that are currently in development. Most of these games are unannounced; there are 149 mystery titles in the pipeline across Embracer's massive array of developers.

The significant increase in game projects reflects some of Embracer's most recent major buyouts, which include Gearbox Entertainment, 3D Realms, Perfect World Entertainment (nestled under Gearbox), and Aspyr.

Embracer has an incredible 216 games in development 1 | TweakTown.com

Embracer's headcount has grown to staggering new heights and the company now employs more than 6400 internal game developers.

Major in-development projects include Dead Island 2, Saints Row V, Borderlands 4, and a new Metro game from 4A Games. Embracer plans to release 25 AAA games by March 2026.

Embracer has an incredible 216 games in development 1 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Saints Row The Third Remastered (Xbox One)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.45
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2022 at 1:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.