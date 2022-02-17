Embracer has an incredible 216 games in development

The Embracer Group has an astounding 216 video game projects in development, and plans to release 25 games by March 2026.

Embracer Group has over 200 games in development, and most of them remain unannounced.

With its sheer volume of developers, labels, and owned IP, Embracer Group is one biggest games companies on the planet. In updated figures, the multimedia giant says it has an incredible 216 game projects that are currently in development. Most of these games are unannounced; there are 149 mystery titles in the pipeline across Embracer's massive array of developers.

The significant increase in game projects reflects some of Embracer's most recent major buyouts, which include Gearbox Entertainment, 3D Realms, Perfect World Entertainment (nestled under Gearbox), and Aspyr.

Embracer's headcount has grown to staggering new heights and the company now employs more than 6400 internal game developers.

Major in-development projects include Dead Island 2, Saints Row V, Borderlands 4, and a new Metro game from 4A Games. Embracer plans to release 25 AAA games by March 2026.