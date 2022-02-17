All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's why NASA makes its ISS astronauts scan their eyes and veins

NASA researchers on Earth require astronauts that travel and stay for periods of time on the ISS to scan their eyes regularly.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 12:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are on a regular schedule of working out, conducting vital experiments, and doing body research.

In a recent update on the events taking place on the ISS, NASA explains that three astronauts were scheduled for eye and vein scans on Tuesday, and throughout the scanning, doctors on Earth observed. The scanning took place in the Columbus laboratory module and used the Ultrasound 2 device that snapped images of the astronauts' neck, shoulder, and leg veins.

NASA flight engineers Mark Vande Hei and Thomas Marshburn and German astronaut Matthias Maurer also had their eyes scanned. So, why scan astronauts aboard the ISS? NASA explains in its blog post that the acquired data will be used to measure the effects of microgravity on the human body, which will no doubt lead to the development of technology that would reduce any negative impact of long-space duration for astronauts.

Here's why NASA makes its ISS astronauts scan their eyes and veins 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ripple Junction NASA Adult Unisex Ship and Satellite Military Full Zip

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
$49.95$49.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2022 at 11:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.