AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers released, supports Warhammer III

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers boost performance in across the board on Ryzen mobile and desktop CPUs in games.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 16 2022 7:55 PM CST
AMD has pushed out its new Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers which have some pretty damn good performance increases in a bunch of games, as well as support for Total War: Warhammer III.

The performance improvements come from AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology, where if you've got a newer Ryzen GPU and play Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Battlefield 5, Borderlands 3, F1 2021, Gears 5, Fortnite, and Cyberpunk 2077.

You've got up to 24% more performance in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla @ 1080p Ultra High settings when using an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the new driver, versus the previous 22.2.1 driver. In something like Borderlands 3 you can enjoy up to 18% more performance with the Ryzen 9 5900HX and SAM enabled in Borderlands 3 @ 1080p Badass settings.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers here (466MB download).

Support For

  • Total War™: Warhammer III
  • AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations
  • Up to 24% increase in performance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla™ @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
  • Up to 23% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 5 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
  • Up to 18% increase in performance in Borderlands 3™ @ 1080p Badass settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
  • Up to 17% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
  • Up to 12% increase in performance in Gears 5™ @ 1080p High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
  • Up to 11% increase in performance in Fortnite™ @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
  • Up to 10% increase in performance in Cyberpunk® 2077 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

