AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers released, supports Warhammer III
AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers boost performance in across the board on Ryzen mobile and desktop CPUs in games.
AMD has pushed out its new Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers which have some pretty damn good performance increases in a bunch of games, as well as support for Total War: Warhammer III.
The performance improvements come from AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology, where if you've got a newer Ryzen GPU and play Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Battlefield 5, Borderlands 3, F1 2021, Gears 5, Fortnite, and Cyberpunk 2077.
You've got up to 24% more performance in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla @ 1080p Ultra High settings when using an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the new driver, versus the previous 22.2.1 driver. In something like Borderlands 3 you can enjoy up to 18% more performance with the Ryzen 9 5900HX and SAM enabled in Borderlands 3 @ 1080p Badass settings.
You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers here (466MB download).
Support For
- Total War™: Warhammer III
- AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations
- Up to 24% increase in performance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla™ @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
- Up to 23% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 5 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
- Up to 18% increase in performance in Borderlands 3™ @ 1080p Badass settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
- Up to 17% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
- Up to 12% increase in performance in Gears 5™ @ 1080p High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
- Up to 11% increase in performance in Fortnite™ @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
- Up to 10% increase in performance in Cyberpunk® 2077 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.
