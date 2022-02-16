AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers released, supports Warhammer III

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers boost performance in across the board on Ryzen mobile and desktop CPUs in games.

AMD has pushed out its new Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers which have some pretty damn good performance increases in a bunch of games, as well as support for Total War: Warhammer III.

The performance improvements come from AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology, where if you've got a newer Ryzen GPU and play Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Battlefield 5, Borderlands 3, F1 2021, Gears 5, Fortnite, and Cyberpunk 2077.

You've got up to 24% more performance in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla @ 1080p Ultra High settings when using an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the new driver, versus the previous 22.2.1 driver. In something like Borderlands 3 you can enjoy up to 18% more performance with the Ryzen 9 5900HX and SAM enabled in Borderlands 3 @ 1080p Badass settings.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.2 drivers here (466MB download).

