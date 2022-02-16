All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
First woman ever enters HIV remission after new treatment

The first woman to enter HIV remission, now the third person ever, has done so after an umbilical cord blood stem-cell transplant.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Feb 16 2022 4:02 AM CST
It is the third documented case of an individual entering HIV remission.

First woman ever enters HIV remission after new treatment 01 | TweakTown.com

The previous two cases of HIV remission were males, who were known as the "Berlin patient" and the "London patient," who were Caucasian and Latino, respectively. The Berlin patient was in HIV remission for 12 years, having been deemed cured, before he died of leukemia in September 2020, and the London Patient has been in remission for more than 30 months. They both received stem cell treatments from bone marrow.

Now, a woman has been in HIV remission since receiving a different treatment, transplanting CCR5Δ32/Δ32 cord blood stem cells from an umbilical cord. Before her treatment, she had been on antiretroviral therapy (ART) for four years, making her HIV manageable but still detectable. She received the stem cell treatment in 2017 and, after 100 days, had no detectable HIV. At 37 months following the transplant, she ceased ART, and in the 14 months following ART cessation, no HIV has been detected, except for a trace detection 14 weeks after stopping ART.

The research was conducted by the International Maternal Pediatric Adolescent AIDS Clinical Trial Network (IMPAACT) P1107 observational study led by Yvonne Bryson, M.D., and was presented at the 2022 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). Regarding the use of the word "cure," Bryson said, "you don't want to over-call it," instead preferring the term "remission."

NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, futurism.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

