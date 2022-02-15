All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk shows how SpaceX will 'catch' the biggest rocket ever made

Elon Musk has shared a video to his Twitter account that showcases what could be the method SpaceX uses to 'catch' Starship.

Published Tue, Feb 15 2022 12:04 AM CST
SpaceX has been working on Starship, the biggest and most advanced rocket ever made, for quite some time, and now SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk is showcasing how the company may catch the rocket on its descent back down to Earth.

As with all of SpaceX's rockets, they must be reusable as the reusability of its rockets is the company's main attraction as it saves millions in manufacturing rocket parts after every launch. SpaceX is already leading the reusable rocket industry with its workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9, and while that rocket can certainly get the job done when it comes to ferrying satellites and astronauts into low-Earth orbit, it doesn't quite cut it for an attempt on reaching Mars.

This is why SpaceX is building Starship, the largest and most advanced rocket ever created. Starship stacked on top of SpaceX's SuperHeavy Booster stands at a whopping 390 feet tall and will output up to a total of 7,600 tons of thrust at liftoff, which is more than double the power of a Saturn V rocket. As for how much it can carry, Starship will be able to carry between 100 and 150 tonnes to orbit and about 100 tonnes to Mars.

The video posted to Musk's Twitter account shows a computer simulation of Starship descending and being caught by two arms coming out of Starbase, the platform where Starship will be launched.

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

