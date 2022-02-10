All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

First-ever images of Venus' surface taken with visible light

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has captured the first visible-light images of the surface of Venus using its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR).

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Feb 10 2022 4:01 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which launched in 2018, captured the latest images.

The Parker Solar Probe has captured the first images of the Venusian surface using visible light. Normally the planet's surface is obscured by thick cloud cover, but recently the probe was able to use its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR) to image the nightside of Venus in the same wavelengths that the human eye can perceive.

"Venus is the third brightest thing in the sky, but until recently we have not had much information on what the surface looked like because our view of it is blocked by a thick atmosphere. Now, we finally are seeing the surface in visible wavelengths for the first time from space," said Brian Wood, lead author on the new study and physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC.

The Parker Solar Probe took the first of these images in July 2020, as it made its third flyby past Venus to bend its orbit closer toward the Sun. With the capability of resolving fine detail in the solar atmosphere, scientists decided to examine the Venusian clouds but were surprised to see the planet's entire nightside as well. The camera observed a faint glow coming from the planet, as WISPR also captures some infrared wavelengths, which the planet radiates due to its extremely hot surface, about 860 degrees Fahrenheit even on its nightside.

"We're thrilled with the science insights Parker Solar Probe has provided thus far. Parker continues to outperform our expectations, and we are excited that these novel observations taken during our gravity assist maneuver can help advance Venus research in unexpected ways," said Nicola Fox, division director for the Heliophysics Division at NASA Headquarters.

First-ever images of Venus' surface taken with visible light 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Mova Constellations Globe 4.5'

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$180.00
$180.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2022 at 8:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.